BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again After Monday's Nationwide Blackout, Details Emerge
The national electricity grid has collapsed again barely 24 hours after the previous collapse that threw the nation into total darkness.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the nationwide blackout occurred on Monday, October 14.
In the latest development, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) announced another national grid collapse on Tuesday, October 15.
@EKEDP
Dear Valued Customer,
Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 09:17hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.
We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.
Kindly bear with us.
