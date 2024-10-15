Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The national electricity grid has collapsed again barely 24 hours after the previous collapse that threw the nation into total darkness.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the nationwide blackout occurred on Monday, October 14.

The national grid collapse at 09:17am on Tuesday, October 15

In the latest development, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) announced another national grid collapse on Tuesday, October 15.

This was announced via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @EKEDP

Dear Valued Customer,

Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 09:17hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.

Kindly bear with us.

