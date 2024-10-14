Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The national electricity grid collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout on Monday, October 14.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) disclosed that the national grid collapsed at 6:58pm.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via AEDC X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@aedcelectricity on Monday, October 14.

This is the sixth time that the national grid will collapse in 2024.

The DisCo company assured Nigerians that it is working with relevant stakeholders to stablise the national grid and restore power to the people.

