Nigeria's national electricity grid has, again, collapsed, marking the sixth time since the year started

According to reports, the unfortunate incident has left millions of households and businesses without electricity

Multiple distribution companies report that their feeders became inactive, leading to extensive power outages

The recent collapse of Nigeria's national grid has sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians across all walks of life.

Most of the responses criticize the federal government and the ministry of power for failing to address the frequent grid collapses, which have persisted for decades.

This latest collapse has plunged much of the country into darkness, compounding the hardships already faced by many Nigerians.

It is worth recalling that Legit.ng previously reported on the national grid collapse, which occurred on Monday, October 14, at approximately 6:58 p.m.

In response, several electricity distribution companies, including the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), promptly informed their customers about the power outage through their social media platforms.

Nigerians react to blackout

According to TheCable, the national electricity grid collapsed six times in 2024: on February 4, March 28, April 15, July 6, August 5, and now on October 14.

See some of the reactions from social media users:

Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong

National grid has collapsed. The country is in darkness. A so-called giant of Africa. See what tribalism, corruption and inefficiency have done to Nigeria. Shameful!

Tosin Olugbenga @TosinOlugbenga

FG no get CNG electricity conversion solution to the national grid collapse? A country of 200 million people having a nationwide blackout without a natural disaster like Hurricane Wasiu. A shame of a nation. The 2024 emergency lovers of Nigeria will also be in darkness now.

oseni rufai @ruffydfire

Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses — sixth time in 2024

Dammy @meetdammy_

Me reading about the collapse of the National grid while my phone is on 10%:

Victor Babatunde@vhic_tore

They are busy catching rockets in other countries but somewhere somehow, The National Grid has crashed the second time in a year. God, We genuinely do not deserve this!!!

GBEMISOLA CFC💙@QUEENOFDBLUES1

National grid has collapsed again under T Pain. I could remember how Peter Obi went to Egypt to see how they're getting it right with their light. APC supporters mocked him. Now see us see Disco.

Morris Monye@Morris_Monye

I’m in tears. See what these people are doing. We are still battling National grid. As the National grid keeps collapsing. May everyone who’s plunged Nigeria into this economic darkness COLLAPSE too!

TheEmediong @Emedymessi

Now wey national grid don collapse again and people never see light since last. Just do mistake shout up NEPA mek e be say light no dey. No just allow Dem catch you for street sha.

This occurrence represents another setback for Nigeria's electricity sector, which has been grappling with persistent challenges despite privatization initiatives intended to rejuvenate it.

Over the past decade since privatization, the national grid has suffered from a staggering 141 collapses, highlighting the industry's extensive systemic obstacles.

FG set to build super grid

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has decided to build a new infrastructure known as a super grid, to address the national grid's frequent failures.

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the initiative will enhance the nation's transmission network, stabilize the grid, and increase both the capacity and flexibility of the national power system.

Adelabu criticized the current national grid, stating that its current condition is insufficient for the power sector's future goals.

