Poultry farmers are considering increasing the price of a crate of eggs, citing several economic factors

Currently, Nigerians pay N6,000 for a crate and the poultry farmers have expressed the need for intervention unless there is a change

The farmers said they are finding it hard to keep the prices at the current level out of concerns for Nigerians

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have sounded an alarm that a crate of eggs may soon be sold at N10,000.

The average price of a crate of eggs has hit N6,000 in various parts of Nigeria, from less than N3000 per crate 12-15 months ago.

Poultry farmers consider new crate of egg price Photo credit: Yulia Naumenko

Why Poultry prices will change

Musa Hakeem, Secretary of PAN in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who disclosed this, called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the egg production sector.

He added that the price hike would be inevitable without swift intervention, worsening Nigerians' already declining protein consumption.

Hakeem said that the imminent increase in soaring transportation costs resulted from the removal of fuel subsidies and the escalating feed prices driven by feed millers.

He said:

"The sharp rise in production costs could push the price of a crate to N10,000, but we have kept it at N5,500 out of consideration for consumers.”

He expressed disappointment over the lack of significant governmental support, noting that poultry farmers' last grain assistance was three years ago.

Hakeem urged stronger cooperation between the government and poultry farmers, emphasizing that the association possesses comprehensive data on poultry farmers that could be utilised for more targeted interventions.

Checks on the AFEX Commodity website show that a metric ton of maize currently goes for N710,000 as against N480,000 per metric ton in 2023, indicating a 48% price rise in one year.

