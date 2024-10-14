Reverend Father Oluoma Chinenye John said a country that pays only tithe and not tax, will never prosper more than the one that prioritises payment of tax

Rev. Fr. John's preaching resurfaced amid claims in some quarters that the Church is not primarily for tithes and offerings

The cleric explained that paying taxes is the duty of a citizen, and Christians are enjoined to be good citizens for the betterment of their nation

FCT, Abuja - A priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, has said "there is an express command" of paying tax in the Bible rather than tithe in the New Testament.

In a past video shared on Monday, October 14, 2024, by Dan Nwomeh, an aide to Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu state, Rev Fr Oluoma urged Christians to pay their tithes, but hold their government responsible.

The issues of tithes and seed sowing have taken a central focus in contemporary Christianity in Nigeria among the preachers.

The cleric asserted that "the country that pays only tithe and not tax, will never prosper more than the country that pays tax."

He said:

“Listen very well. The country that pays only tithe and not tax, will never prosper more than the country that pays tax. Write it down.

“Countries where people pay only tithe, or I don’t know the Muslim equivalent of it, they can never be prosperous more than countries where they pay tax.

“More people pay tithes in Nigeria than they pay tax, both in Christianity and Islam.”

Watch Rev Fr Oluoma below:

Legit.ng reports that the throwback video posted by Nwomeh, the senior special assistant on media to Governor Mbah, comes amid a controversy over the payment of daily tax on corpses in mortuaries in Enugu state.

Although the Enugu government denied an upward review of mortuary tax to N40,000 per day, it maintained that the levy remained N40 per night for unclaimed dead bodies as originally specified in Section 34 of the Birth, Deaths, and Burial Law Cap 15 revised laws of Enugu state 2004.

Rev Fr John’s video on tithe: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their reactions to the cleric’s preaching.

Check out some comments below:

@OGBUCOLLINS2 wrote:

"This is one of the best teaching ever....it is the stupidity of government to use public funds that is meant to use for hospitals, schools etc to sponsor people to pilgrimage.....chaiiii"

@Lifevoyagerr commented:

"That is true. Most people are more active in paying tithes than taxes."

@Nonnyfaso2 said:

"Tithe is not by force. If you like you pay if you don't like, leave it

"Fr Oluoma should challenge his energy called on the politicians who are stealing and embezzling our money."

'Tithe could be a burden to pastors' - Joshua

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet TB Joshua (now late) said some interesting things about tithe payment which he called 'the better way' to oblige to the religious injunction.

In a video, TB Joshua explained a "better way" Christians can pay their tithes.

