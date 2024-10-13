Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the N40 daily tax imposed on corpses in mortuaries in Enugu state

Sani said the N40 daily tax on dead bodies means that the dead can no longer rest in peace in Enugu state

Some other Nigerians joined the former lawmaker to make their opinion known about the tax on corpses in mortuaries

FCT, Abuja - The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, said the N40 daily tax imposed on corpses in mortuaries in Enugu state means the dead can no longer rest in peace.

Sani stated this while reacting to the Mortuary Tax circular to discourage excessive storage of deceased bodies in mortuaries.

“The sum of N40 only is to be paid by owners of a corpse once it was not buried within 24 hours. The amount continues to count daily.

“Kindly ensure that owners of corpses make the payments before collection of the corpses for burial and then remit same to the ESIRS in any commercial bank under the mortuary tax in Enugu State IGR Account,”

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, October 13.

“Taxing dead bodies in Enugu finally means people can no longer rest in peace.”

Nigerians react as Enugu imposes tax on corpse

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media.

@Anonnymous_Lord

You mean they tax dead body in Igbo land? 😳😳

@iam_paulash

It’s now double wahala for dead body and the owner of the dead body.

@MaziEminent

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ancestors go still dey pay tax in T-pain regime.

@CODECITYHUB

Even for dead body to rest in peace for Nigeria now na connection. Omo

@AGINAS

I think the state Govt indirectly wants to end the situation where corpses are kept in a morgue for months before being buried. NJ

@EvansOchinyere

Who is in his right senses is taxing dead bodies.

@MatthewUfu18694

When they were alive nobody taxed them for the free air that sustained them but their corpses are now being taxed, just to make money. God , forgive Nigeria

