Enugu State Tackles Prolonged Mortuary Storage with Reinforced N40 Daily Tax
- Enugu state reinforces N40 daily mortuary tax, addressing misinformation and emphasising its legal roots to prevent prolonged corpse storage
- Emmanuel Nnamani, chair of ESIRS, clarifies the tax targets mortuary owners, not grieving families
- This measure aims to prompt timely burials rather than generate revenue for the state to further its growth
Enugu state, on Saturday, reiterated the enforcement of a N40 daily mortuary tax, a move aimed at deterring prolonged corpse storage in local morgues.
Emmanuel Nnamani, chair of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), addressed this in light of a widely circulated circular targeting mortuary attendants in the state.
The directive, dated September 17, 2024, aligns with section 34 of the Birth, Deaths, and Burials Law Cap 15, revised in the Enugu state laws of 2004.
Enugu reinforced N40 daily tax
It mandates that a fee of N40 per day be charged for corpses that remain unburied beyond 24 hours. “The sum of N40.00 only is to be paid by owners of a corpse once it was not buried within twenty-four hours. The amount continues to count on daily basis,” the circular specifies.
Payments must be made before the collection of corpses for burial, with the funds directly remitted to the state government.
The tax, according to Nnamani, is not new but has long been part of the state’s legislation. He clarified that contrary to social media misinformation, the levy is not N40,000 but rather N40, and it is an indirect tax borne by mortuary owners, not the deceased’s family.
“It is an indirect tax paid by mortuary owners, not the deceased’s family, and it’s just N40, not N40,000,” Nnamani stressed
Nnamani illustrated that a mortuary would remit N4,000 for a corpse stored for 100 days. He highlighted that the objective of the tax is not revenue generation but to dissuade the habitual use of mortuaries for extended corpse storage.
“Since its introduction, nobody has been denied burying their dead ones,” he added. The state hopes this measure will prompt families to bury their deceased relatives promptly.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.