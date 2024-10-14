The Ondo state chapter of the PDP has criticised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the approval of N73,000 minimum wage to the state's public servants

Legit.ng reports that the PDP said Aiyedatiwa’s actions were merely an attempt to win favour from workers ahead of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election

The statement characterised the governor’s move as a “Greek gift” designed to deceive voters

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Akure, Ondo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has described the newly-approved minimum wage announced by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a strategy to curry favour with the electorate ahead of the November 2024 election.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Ayo Fadaka, the special adviser on media and publicity to the campaign organisation, obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, October 14.

Ondo state chapter of the PDP brands Aiyedatiwa’s N73,000 minimum wage "a greek gift". Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Fadaka said the N73,000 minimum wage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government reeked of calculated deceit, aimed not at alleviating the suffering of the people, but at "securing their votes through shallow tokenism".

The PDP’s statement partly reads:

“A leader who genuinely cares about the welfare of his people would have long since addressed the root causes of Ondo state’s challenges: poverty, unemployment, and the decay of essential services.

“Rather than champion sustainable development and meaningful progress, he has opted to dangle this meagre wage increase as a political carrot, a last-ditch effort to manipulate and hoodwink the electorate in pursuit of his selfish political survival.”

It would be recalled that ahead of the Ondo 2024 governorship election, Governor Aiyedatiwa approved a minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in the state.

This exceeds the federal government's agreed-upon minimum wage of N70,000.

The governor highlighted his administration's achievements in improving the welfare of civil servants, emphasising that the state government has paid workers' salaries regularly and provided training opportunities and promotion exercises.

Read more on minimum wage:

Minimum Wage: Jigawa governor's aide loses job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state suspended his special adviser on salary and pensions, Bashir Ado, over an alleged premature statement on N70,000 minimum wage.

Ado ran into trouble over his viral claim alleging that Governor Namadi has approved N70,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng