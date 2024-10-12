The Patriots for Peace and Social Development commended the military's intensified operations in the northwest, particularly in Sokoto

The civil society group highlighted the neutralisation of several notorious bandits across multiple states and urged national unity in supporting the military's efforts

The group criticised Zamfara's PDP for allegedly politicising national security and expressed confidence that ongoing efforts would dismantle bandit networks

Abuja, FCT - The Patriots for Peace and Social Development, a civil society organisation, has hailed the recent surge in military operations in Sokoto and other parts of the northwest region, expressing optimism that the campaign against banditry may soon succeed.

In a statement by its director, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, the group commended the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, for his leadership, which they believe is driving the military’s recent successes.

Several notorious armed bandits neutralised

The Patriots highlighted the positive outcomes of the military’s intensified efforts in the past three weeks.

The group noted that the campaign follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive for Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, and other military officials to relocate to Sokoto to coordinate operations to dismantle bandit networks.

"Several notorious armed bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna States have been neutralised recently in the most effective, concerted and coordinated military operation in Nigeria," the statement read, describing the operations as the most effective and coordinated in years.

The group praised Matawalle’s swift visits to strategic locations, including Sabon Birnin and Goronyo, areas notorious for bandit activity. It emphasised the critical role of securing the porous borders with the Niger Republic, through which arms and ammunition are often smuggled.

Insecurity: Group calls for support

The group also called for national unity in support of the military’s efforts, urging religious leaders, community figures, and political stakeholders to avoid undermining the fight against banditry.

“We call on unscrupulous politicians, misguided clerics, and unpatriotic security agents to stop sabotaging the efforts of the Minister of State for Defence and the military chiefs,” the statement continued, criticising recent political interference that, they claim, distracts from the military's mission.

Group praises Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

The Patriots further noted that the ongoing military operations reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to restoring national security under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

They warned that any attempts to discredit Matawalle’s leadership or obstruct the military’s operations were not in the nation’s interest.

The group urged Nigerians to offer prayers and words of encouragement to the minister and all security personnel involved in the crucial national service.

Zamfara PDP criticised

The Patriots also condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state for what they termed the “politicisation of national security.”

The group dismissed the opposition's claims that Matawalle had abandoned his home state in favour of Sokoto, clarifying that his deployment to Sokoto was in line with military command structures covering multiple states.

The Patriots expressed confidence that the military’s ongoing efforts would lead to the dismantling of notorious bandit groups, including those led by kingpins like Bello Turji, who are now reportedly in disarray.

"The military should equally intensify its onslaught at Dansadau and Dangubi forests both in Maru local government area, Zamfara state. Other areas include Durumba, Gidan Jaja, Tsanu, Dutsen kura, Rukudawa, Kwashabawa forests which are under the control of the two most wanted bandits, Dankarami Gwaska, Bello Turji and their lieutenants Kachalla Sani Black, Stander, Danchaki and Atarwatse," the group added.

Tinubu’s minister reacts to alleged banditry links

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of state for defence, Matawalle, said he has no connection with banditry in Zamfara state and the northwest region.

The former Zamfara state governor said he made his commissioners and all appointees in his administration swear by the Holy Quran before they were appointed.

“Let me remind you that I am the only governor that has sworn by the Holy Quran that I have no hand or connections with banditry or I am not happy with what is happening," Matawalle said.

