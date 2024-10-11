Independent election observers have condemned the violence following Rivers State local government elections

The Independent Election Monitoring Group (IEMG) criticized widespread irregularities, such as the lack of electoral registers and questionable results

The IEMG called for a full investigation, the nullification of results, and the involvement of federal security forces to prevent further escalation

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - Independent election observers have strongly condemned the violence that followed the recent Rivers State local government polls.

They attributed the unrest to the involvement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's supporters and non-state actors.

the violence, which included arson attacks, occurred amidst allegations of election irregularities and a disregard for court rulings.

In its preliminary report, the Independent Election Monitoring Group (IEMG) criticized the conduct of the elections, noting widespread irregularities such as the non-use of electoral registers, lack of election materials, and questionable declaration of results, The Nation reported.

At a press briefing, IEMG’s Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, highlighted that Governor Fubara’s decision to push forward with the elections despite legal challenges and security warnings was a desperate attempt to consolidate political power.

Agabi stated:

“Governor Fubara’s insistence on conducting these elections, despite multiple court rulings and concerns raised by security agencies, was a clear display of desperation.

“The post-election violence only serves to underscore the fragile state of Rivers’ political landscape.”

Group exnorates police in Rivers LG election crisis

While the report cleared the Nigerian Police of any misconduct, noting that law enforcement officers withdrew from the process following a Federal High Court ruling, it pointed a finger at Governor Fubara’s supporters for instigating violence.

The report claims the governor’s loyalists engaged in acts of arson and intimidation to maintain political control.

The report states:

“The violent acts committed by Governor Fubara’s supporters reflect his determination to suppress opposition and dominate the political narrative in Rivers State.

“This has led to a complete breakdown of law and order, which threatens both the democratic process and the security of the state.”

Calls for indepth investigation and reforms

The IEMG urged the federal government to launch a full investigation into the violence, recommending that the results of the local government elections be nullified.

The group also called for federal security forces to be deployed to prevent further escalation and suggested dialogue between Governor Fubara and opposition parties to restore peace.

The group said:

“The use of arson as a tool for political intimidation is not only reprehensible but could spiral into a larger conflict if left unchecked.

“Urgent steps must be taken to restore order, ensure accountability for these violent actions, and safeguard Rivers State’s democratic institutions.”

