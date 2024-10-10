The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has launched an investigation into the death of police officer Saka Ganiyu

Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing the army's commitment to its Code of Conduct

The soldier involved has been arrested and transferred to the Military Police for investigation, with assurances from the General Officer Commanding that justice will be served

Ojo, Lagos state - The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has initiated an investigation into the tragic death of a police officer following a confrontation with a soldier in Lagos on October 9, 2024.

The incident, which arose from a dispute over an alleged traffic violation, has sparked concern among both military and police circles.

Army provides details of the incident

According to a statement from the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the altercation occurred when soldiers stationed at the Ojo Cantonment Barracks confronted the officer, Saka Ganiyu, for driving against traffic.

Reports indicate that during the confrontation, Ganiyu was stabbed by a yet-to-be-identified soldier, resulting in his death.

The army expressed deep regret over the incident, describing it as “highly regrettable.”

Ayeni emphasized the army's commitment to the Nigerian Army’s Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement, stating,

“We have consistently cautioned our personnel against any conduct that could damage our reputation or strain relations with other security agencies and the public.”

Army speaks on investigation, accountability

In light of the incident, the soldier involved has been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for a comprehensive investigation and potential disciplinary action.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division extended condolences to the family of the deceased officer and the Nigeria Police Force, assuring them that justice will be served.

The statement read:

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to fostering collaboration with other security agencies to secure lives and property, in line with its constitutional mandate."

The army reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining professional standards and public trust during and after the investigation.

