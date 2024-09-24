The minister of state for defence, Muhammed Bello Matawalle, has reacted to the allegation of sponsoring banditry in Zamfara state

Matawalle denied the allegation stating that he had sworn by the Holy Quran that he had no hand or connection with bandits

He said his heart is clean and he is not happy with what is happening and the state of insecurity in the northwest state

The minister of state for defence, Muhammed Bello Matawalle, said he has no connection with banditry in Zamfara state and the northwest region.

Matawalle said he was the only governor who had sworn by the Holy Quran.

Matawalle said he is not happy with what is happening' in Zamfara Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

The former Zamfara state governor said he made his commissioners and all appointees in his administration swear by the Holy Quran before they were appointed.

He stated this during an interview with Channels Television which was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) @channelstv.

Matawalle said:

“Let me remind you that I am the only governor that has sworn by the Holy Quran that I have no hand or connections with banditry or I am not happy with what is happening''

“I swore by the holy Quran that if I am happy or part of it or know those who are doing it or collaborating with them, that God should not give me one-second grace. I challenged all the politicians at that time including General Ali Gusau and Dauda Lawal, to do the same. None of them could take the oath, and if they don’t take the oath that means they are part of it.

Nigerians react as Matawalle denied sponsoring bandits

@Nairaexchanger

I suppose evidence and due diligence are no longer necessary. From now on, we just need people swearing on the holy book. Unbelievable. 🤦‍♂️

@TemiBeedie

You swear by Koran too that you won’t leave pdp and if let Your GOD kill you but few months you decamped to PDP

@_igbalodeEngr

The same oath you all take, the same holy Quran you all swear it upon assumption of office.

If they're truly real or working, All Nigeria politicians would have been seen on the street Naked roaming about.

@EdozieLucius

You sworn by the Quran on your inauguration as a governor but yet went ahead and stole billions , hypocrist. It's only in Nigeria that people like u with all these allegations still maintain their position in govt, APC is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria.

Matawalle asked to resign over banditry links

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dauda Lawal has Matawalle has questions relating to crime to answer.

Lawal, the No.1 citizen of Zamfara state, levelled heavy allegations against his predecessor in a now-viral interview on a national television.

The PDP chieftain said he had information at his disposal which allegedly indicted Matawalle for aiding and abetting banditry.

