The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, turns 70 on Thursday, October 10

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a special tribute to the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Tinubu said Oloyede pioneered a series of reforms and technological innovations for a transparent and credible admission process in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his congratulatory message to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede as he turns 70 on Thursday, October 10.

Tinubu described Oloyede as an “astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar.”

Tinubu described Oloyede as an “astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar.” Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The President said Oloyede's invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community.

The special tribute to the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was issued by the Presidency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident.

Tinubu said Oloyede has raised the bar in administration and management and pioneered a series of reforms and technological innovations for a transparent and credible admission process in Nigeria.

According to the special tribute, Oloyede has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service leading JAMB in the last 8 years.

The President said it is on record that Oloyede introduced landmark ideas and innovations that helped the institution attain enviable heights while he was the VC of UNILORIN.

“The nation owes the Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management. His contributions to JAMB are invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

JAMB slashes UTME fees for PWDs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced a new Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fee for the visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities.

Oloyede said the UTME registration fee for persons living with disabilities (PWD) has been slashed.

He disclosed ahead of the first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng