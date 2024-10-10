Global site navigation

Local editions

“Exceptional Administrator”: Tinubu Celebrates JAMB Registrar Oloyede as He Turns 70
Education

“Exceptional Administrator”: Tinubu Celebrates JAMB Registrar Oloyede as He Turns 70

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, turns 70 on Thursday, October 10
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a special tribute to the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
  • Tinubu said Oloyede pioneered a series of reforms and technological innovations for a transparent and credible admission process in the country

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his congratulatory message to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede as he turns 70 on Thursday, October 10.

Tinubu described Oloyede as an “astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar.”

Tinubu celebrates JAMB registrar Oloyede as he turns 70
Tinubu described Oloyede as an “astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar.” Photo credit: @NGRPresident
Source: Twitter

The President said Oloyede's invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community.

Read also

Apply now: Tinubu’s govt launches portal for distribution of 2000 CNG-powered tricycles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The special tribute to the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was issued by the Presidency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident.

Tinubu said Oloyede has raised the bar in administration and management and pioneered a series of reforms and technological innovations for a transparent and credible admission process in Nigeria.

According to the special tribute, Oloyede has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service leading JAMB in the last 8 years.

The President said it is on record that Oloyede introduced landmark ideas and innovations that helped the institution attain enviable heights while he was the VC of UNILORIN.

“The nation owes the Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management. His contributions to JAMB are invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

Read also

Lokpobiri, 1 other Tinubu's appointee whose appointments were influenced by Wike

JAMB slashes UTME fees for PWDs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced a new Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fee for the visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities.

Oloyede said the UTME registration fee for persons living with disabilities (PWD) has been slashed.

He disclosed ahead of the first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: