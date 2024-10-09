Zainab Shinkafi: Tinubu Reacts as Abubakar Atiku Bagudu's Wife Wins International Election
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 9, congratulated Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, on her election as the President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).
According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and stratgey, the president underscored "the historic significance" of Shinkafi-Bagudu's election.
Legit.ng recalls that the wife of Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning and former first lady of Kebbi state, was elected as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation on Tuesday, October 8.
Per the statement by Onanuga, President Tinubu stated that Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria's growing influence in global health leadership. The Nigerian leader, therefore, expressed confidence in the new UICC boss' ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health.
Legit.ng reports that apart from being a former first lady, Shinkafi-Bagudu founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation. She is also a senior advisor to Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, and vice chairperson of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.
