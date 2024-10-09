Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu has been elected as the president-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for the 2024-2026 term, marking a historic first for Africa

The election, held virtually on October 8, 2024, also introduced a new 14-member board of directors

Dr. Zainab, a prominent figure in cancer advocacy, expressed her commitment to accelerating global cancer control through collaborative leadership

In a landmark decision, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) announced on Tuesday the election of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu as its president-elect for the 2024-2026 term.

This historic election, which took place during the UICC General Assembly held virtually on October 8, 2024, also saw the appointment of a new board of directors comprising 14 members.

A statement from the UICC highlighted the global participation of its full member organizations in the election, emphasizing the organization's dedication to uniting the international cancer community.

Dr. Zainab, hailing from Nigeria, is the first African to be elected to this prestigious position.

She is the founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, a consultant paediatrician, and an active member of both the Nigerian Cancer Society and the American Society for Clinical Oncology.

Her extensive involvement in national and international committees and task forces on cancer awareness, prevention, and control has made her a prominent figure in the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

In addition to her new role, Dr. Zainab serves as the chairperson of First Ladies Against Cancer, co-chair of the cervical cancer technical working group in Nigeria, and Senior Adviser on Women’s Health and Cancer Advocacy to the Coordinating Minister of Health of Nigeria.

As a third-term member of the UICC, she has been instrumental in training healthcare workers and supporting the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer patients through her foundation.

Expressing her gratitude for the global support, Dr. Zainab stated, “Thank you for your trust and confidence placed in me. I am especially honoured to work with all of you towards accelerating global cancer control under the umbrella of our great organisation. I will be an interactive leader who will lean on your experiences, insights and energies to guide the UICC in the years to come.”

Reacting to her election, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, expressed pride in her achievement, saying, “This is a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa. Dr. Bagudu’s leadership will bring transformative changes in cancer care globally. The Ministry fully supports her in this prestigious role.”

