Nigerian Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana has once again addressed his issue with online critic, VeryDarkMan

During a recent interview, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) claimed that people threatened to kill his daughter if he took VDM to court

Femi Falana’s interview was met with mixed reactions as some netizens expressed doubts about the lawyer’s claims

Nigerian Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana has claimed that some people vowed to kill his daughter if online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, is taken to court.

Recall that the Falanas and VDM locked horns after the critic allegedly made claims about the human rights lawyer and his rapper son, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, as he exposed Bobrisky on social media.

Just recently, Femi Falana had an interview with Sahara Reporters, during which he spoke about the ongoing drama with VDM.

Fans react as Femi Falana makes claims about VDM supporters. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @flakes_ff

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) the only disturbing thing about the situation was the safety of his children. Falana went on to say that some people had threatened to burn down his office and to kill his daughter if he took VDM to court.

Falana, however, added that he told his daughter not to worry about the threats because he has already taken up the matter. In his words:

“The only disturbing area in this scenario is that to me and one of my children, some of these guys who I believe are mentally deranged had dared me, “if you go to court, we shall burn your office”. They have also sent messages to one of my daughters that if your father goes to court, we shall kill you. I beg your pardon! In this country?! I just laughed and told my girl, don’t worry, I will take it up and I’ve already taken that up because we must also let these guys know where we are coming from.”

Fans react to Femi Falana’s video

Femi Falana’s claims about being threatened by some of VDM’s fans was met with mixed reactions after the video went viral. Some netizens expressed doubts about the lawyer’s words. Read some of their comments below:

xtocris:

“Pure lies.”

Christian_diro4:

“This man can not do anything.”

iamkolawole:

“That’s not true; no one threatened you. As you’re taking it up, I hope you’ll also address it with Bob for mentioning your name in the audio, if you genuinely had no involvement, and clear your name.”

Akoredenel:

“VDM is a man I swear he make una SAN dey explain 😂😂😂.”

official_mr.krabz_:

“Be like that phone conversation truly legit.”

Bouba.becks:

“This man is not making sense at all, VDM is the one who threaten you about burning down your office and that of your daughter? Is obvious there are people behind who want to pass through this man to bring VDM down.”

Madowner:

“Ogbeni enter house. Nobody threaten u.”

Prince__________tolani:

“Baba na bobrisky you need to sue for defaming you not vdm!! Can you address that sir.”

Quest__trendy_boutique:

“All dis 1 nah CAP 😂😂😂 asin big CAP.”

Kalonji21113:

“Very darkman go deal with all of Una one by one.”

_onochieezeaku:

“Without all due respect, nobody threa*tened any of your daughters . You’re just looking for irreconcilable reasons to deal with @verydarkblackman.”

king_fraga':

“Normally lawyers are known to lie true there teeth… nah him job him Dey do. Mr LieNus.”

Buna_ami:

“Lawyers and lies eh😂....truth no de that profession.”

Last_born_goody:

“Lawyer wey dey talk without receipts, na why I like VDM..he always use receipts to backup his story.”

iam_akshow:

“Deal with them sir. Mannerless generation who think insulting and threatening everyone who disagree with them is the in thing.”

officialeldero1:

“Adonbilivit 😂Baba dey talk without receipt,, if na @verydarkblackman he go drop the proof of the threat. It's a tufiakwa situation.”

elishajboy:

“This should be stopped which kind of madness is this. Same man has been standing up for ordinary Nigerians even befor Vdm was born . Vdm should trend with caution. His mad fans should be caged.”

Why VDM said Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan finally reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he felt that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

