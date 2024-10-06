Pastor TB Joshua said churches of clerics who are truly called by God are often beneficiaries of tithe payments from both their church members and non-members

TB Joshua tackled religious leaders obsessed with tithe payment saying when a pastor begins to rely on tithes, “he is finished”

In a past video seen by Legit.ng, Pastor TB Joshua described money as “a hindrance to the revival”

Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos state - Amid the public discourse that trailed the apology by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a throwback clip surfaced showing what the late Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua said about tithes.

In a past video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, October 6, the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) founder explained that although tithes and offerings are important to the house of God, clerics should not depend on them because God will inexplicably provide everything they need.

Joshua advised pastors against excessive concentration on tithes.

He asserted that “when a minister begins to depend on your tithe, you know he is not a not a minister of God”.

His words:

“If God calls a man, a woman, what you will eat, what he or she will use, everything he needs for his journey, will be provided abundantly by God because God wants honour and respect for his anointed one.”

He continued:

“When a minister begins to depend on your tithe, you know he is not a minister of God; take note. When a minister of God begins to depend on your thanksgivings and offerings, and he wants to know how much offering is coming to the church, you know he called himself; it is not God who called him.”

Furthermore, Joshua warned that a tithe-obsessed pastor would be subservient to the tithe payer.

Watch Prophet TB Joshua's video below:

