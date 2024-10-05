The Redeemed Christian Church of God general overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has pleaded with Nigerians and Christians to end the argument about tithe

Recall that Pastor Adeboye trended online after he issued an apology for his preaching on tithe

In a recent video, the 82-year-old cleric pleaded with Nigerians while shedding light on some other aspects

Pastor E. A. Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God became a viral sensation on the internet on October 4, 2024, after publicly apologising to his congregation for misleading them about tithing.

The apology clip generated massive online buzz as many Nigerians had a lot to say. While the majority praised him for his humility, others blasted the cleric for 'misleading' his congregation.

Media personality Charly Boy also weighed in on the matter, adding that Adeboye's apology amounted to nothing until he returned all the money from tithes.

In a fresh development, Pastor Adeboye begged Christians nationwide to end the controversial conversation surrounding tithing.

He stated that Christians should pay their offering, and if they felt led to give tithes, they should go ahead.

Reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's plea

"Change of format. We still love you sir."

"The fact that people that pay this tithe are not complaining but those that don’t pay are the ones complaining."

"I de pay tithe , i love to pay tithe … if you don’t believe please keep your money , God doesn’t need it."

"Give him offering ke? So it’s pastors we’ve been giving and not God?"

"Baba just dey hot lately, he just dey trend effortlessly."

"Anybody force you to pay tithe? If you don’t believe rest!"

Mike Bamiloye reacts to Pastor Adeboye's apology

Meanwhile, the pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, trended online after he issued an apology.

Joining those who reacted was Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Ministries, as he patted Pastor Adeboye on the back.

In his lengthy post, he noted that many were fixated on the apology alone and shared more insightful aspects of the clip.

