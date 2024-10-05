Many people are reacting to a post made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Pastor E.A. Adeboye made the post amid the trending topic of tithe which started after he issued a public apology

In the new post which he made on X, the revered man of God said God would give someone beauty for ashes

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shared a series of posts on his X account.

This is coming after the revered man of God issued a public apology for what he said about tithe and heaven.

Adeboye's new posts excite netizens. Photo credit: Instagram/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

Source: Twitter

The man of God had said those who fail to pay their tithes might not make it to heaven.

But in a surprising twist, he issued an apology, stating that what he earlier said was not in the Bible.

In new posts on his X account, the man of God has continued to make prayerful declarations for his followers.

One of the posts reads:

"My Daddy says I should tell someone that there is no science to change ashes back to firewood. But He says to tell you, "I will give you beauty for ashes."

In another post, he wrote:

"I have good news for you, very soon, your greatness will be so mighty that everybody will ask you, how can this be in Jesus name."

See one of the posts below:

Reactions to Pastor Adeboye's new posts

@juliecares2011 said:

"In JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY Name Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen/"

@23cc2412a0c14f3 said:

"Amen!!! I receive it!"

@olanrewaju_giwa said:

"Amen in Jesus mighty, powerful and beyond expectations name!"

@daniojyhknb said:

"That is me, thank you God for the assurance, October will be my month."

Another pastor shares his views on tithe

A Nigerian preacher has said not paying tithe does not make people poor nor does it send people to hell

According to the pastor, people prosper when they offer value to others and the value they offer is paid for

He insisted that the correction about teachings on tithe is not an attack on the church or the body of Christ

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng