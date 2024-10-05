Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has defended the gift of a Rolls Royce to Bishop David Oyedepo

The cleric argued that dying poor as a man of God would also invite criticism and that criticism is inevitable regardless of one's financial situation

Adeboye's comments come amid his public apology for his earlier position on the payment of tithes by Christians

Redemption City, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), may have sparked another controversy with his remarks on wealth and spirituality just after his apology of tithes.

Adeboye's comments came in response to criticism over the gift of a Rolls Royce to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church during his 70th birthday celebrations.

Critics argued that the lavish gift prioritised material prosperity over spiritual values.

Pastor Adeboye argues against poverty as virtue

In a viral video, Adeboye countered that dying poor would also invite criticism.

“Someone gave a bishop a car and some people got very upset that how can a bishop be driving a Rolls Royce? As if once you are a bishop you must die of hunger," the RCCG general overseer said.

“Let me tell you my beloved children, if you die poor they will blame you; they will say after all these days of you serving God this is how you end? If you can’t pay your rent, they will say where is your God?"

Adeboye: "They will attack you anyway"

Adeboye concluded that regardless of one's financial situation, criticism is inevitable.

“If all of a sudden you start riding a Rolls Royce, they will attack you, so which of the two do you choose? They are going to attack you anyway, whether you die of poverty or you live in abundance," he added.

