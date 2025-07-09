Rita Edochie has shared a video of herself with veteran actor Pete Edochie after her response to Yinka Theisen

The Nollywood actress, who appeared to be on a movie set with Pete Edochie, showered accolades on the veteran actor

Amid Rita Edochie's praise for Pete, some netizens criticised the actress for dragging the veteran's sons online

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has shared a video showing her and actor Pete on a movie set as they rocked similar traditional attires.

In the video, Rita who posed for the camera beside Pete, showered praises on the veteran in the Igbo language.

Video showing Rita Edochie on movie set with Pete Edochie trends. Credit: ritaedochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita, who was recently called out by Linc's estranged partner, Yinka Theisen, referred to Pete as the best father-in-law in the world.

"The best father inlaw ever seen on the planet earth. onunaenyi na nteje abogu , agabaiduu na aguleri the lion of africa, nnam ebubedike uwa m ozo ngi ga abu nna dim biko. ebubeagu na ibobo di gi na aru kalili nnam. it is always well with you. Great lovers of rita edochie please join me and appreciate , celebrate the symbol of edochies na nteje abogu and beyond," she added in a caption.

Rita's video comes after she seemingly responded to Yinka, who ranted about her in an interview with Uche Maduagwu.

The heartbroken Yinka accused Rita of influencing Linc to distance himself from her due to her involvement with Femi Fani-Kayode.

Rita Edochie calls Pete the best father-in-law in new video. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The video of Rita Edochie showering praises on Pete Edochie is below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie praises Pete

Some netizens, in reactions, criticised Rita for praising Pete while choosing to drag his sons online.

Legit.ng compiled some of that trailed the video, read them below:

Dammy love said:

"But you keeps dragging his son every eke market."

Judith Chinonye Nwaeze wrote:

"Heart attack under the bus went straight to Yinka Otimkpu."

Ethel Modilim Ezeude said:

"Children can disappoint aswear. DE LEGEND HIMSELF."

Harmzy Lao commented:

"Very good man with skosko children."

Amaka Okoye wrote:

"A legend that build a good name, umuaka si owere ba nne ha n'afo they will never bring that name to the mud lie lie ooooo just imagine what it takes a father to build the name but it doesn't take the children anything to scatter the name tufiakwa ,ha ana eko ka ofe okra gbalu uka."

Pretty Too Okafor wrote:

"Good man,with stubborn sons."

God's gracefamily TV said:

"Everybody needs good mother inlaw and wife like Rita Edochie in their family. She indeed plays the role of first Queen as linc called her and senior wife in the Edochies. God bless her and bless sir Pete Edochie and grant both of them long life and prosperity IJMNA."

Nwadinma Adaoma commented:

"Once an Odogwu always an Odogwu, no matter the storm the enemies are bringing into your household, they shall not prevail. Respect sir."

Rita Edochie flaunts her natural look

Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie shared a new video in which she flaunted her well-endowed backside while offering a motivational speech to her fans.

In the video, she walked back and forth, showcasing her curves and smiling at the camera. In the caption, the actress mentioned that she forgot to wish her fans a happy week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng