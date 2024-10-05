Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), addressed the controversy surrounding tithing during the October Holy Ghost Service

The cleric countered a pastor's online sermon criticising tithing by explaining that Jesus, as a world evangelist, also received financial support from women

Adeboye, however, warned pastors against relying solely on women for financial support amid ongoing debates within the Christian community regarding tithing

Redemption City, Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, clarified the church's stance on tithing during the October Holy Ghost Service on Saturday, October 5.

Adeboye's comments came in response to a pastor's online sermon criticising the practice of tithing, citing Jesus Christ's ministry as an example.

General Overeer Pastor Enoch Adeboye sits with his wife, Folu, during services at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Sunday, June 19, 2011, in Houston. Photo credit: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle

“One of my pastors went online and preached a sermon on why people should not pay tithes. I watched the sermon, thinking I would learn something profound," The Punch quoted Adeboye as saying.

“He said we shouldn’t pay tithes because Jesus didn’t collect tithes. I said, ah, Jesus was not a parish pastor, He was a world evangelist.Forgive me for saying so, but it was a very shallow sermon."

Adeboye explains Jesus' ministry financing

Citing a Biblical verse, Adeboye said Jesus, as a world evangelist, received financial support from women, including Mary Magdalene, Joanna, and Susanna, as stated in Luke 8:1-3.

He noted that Jesus was not a parish pastor and, therefore, did not collect tithes.

Similarly, Adeboye explained that the apostles did not collect tithes, as they were also not parish pastors.

“Jesus was not a parish pastor; He was a world evangelist," he said.

Adeboye cautions pastors

Nevertheless, Adeboye warned against using women as sole financial supporters, citing potential moral missteps.

The cleric had apologised for his previous statement suggesting that those who don't pay tithes may not make it to heaven and acknowledged that 10% of tithing is for beginners.

The clarification comes amidst ongoing debates within the Christian community regarding the practice of tithing.

What Prophet TB Joshua said about tithe

Meanwhile, amid the public discourse that trailed Pastor Adeboye's apology, throwback clips surfaced showing what the late Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) said about tithes.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, October 4, TB Joshua explained a "better way" Christians can pay their tithes.

"The better way to pay your tithe is to learn how to be out there free. You know those who made you what you are. You know them, those who need what you have, give them freely, you are paying your tithes. Because when you bring your tithe to the church and you bring it yourself, you are helping us to pay. It is better to help us to pay than bring it here for us to pay," he said in one of his sermons.

