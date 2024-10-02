Air Force Institute student runs 64km to celebrate Nigeria’s independence

Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary was celebrated differently at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna state

A 400-level student at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, Success Ayagwa, celebrated Nigeria with a noble run

Ayagwa, for the second consecutive year ran an impressive 64 kilometres for five hours on Tuesday, October 1

Kaduna state - A 400-level student at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, Success Ayagwa, celebrated Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary differently compared to many others.

Ayagwa ran an impressive 64 kilometres within the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna on Tuesday, October 1.

Success ran for five hours to complete the 64 kilometres Photo credit: Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna

According to The Punch, the long-distance runner started the race at 5 am and finished at 10 a.m

He did the same thing last when he covered 63 kilometres to commemorate Nigeria’s independence.

Speaking with newsmen told after the run, he said:

“I wanted to demonstrate the love I have for my country, Nigeria, and my talent in long-distance running,”

“It was really tough running for five hours, but I knew with perseverance, I would achieve it,”

Ayagwa’s coach, Sergeant Wayo Emmanuel, said the long-distance runner emerged 7th among runners at the Okpekpe road race in 2023.

Wayo, who is the Chief Instructor at AFIT’s Office of the Director of Sports, said:

“Success emerged 7th among runners at the Okpekpe road race last year. With determination, I believe he can achieve his desired goals, especially as he is still within the age range for runners.”

The Director of Public Relations at AFIT, Wing Commander Bassey Okon, said Ayagwa’s achievement was a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing exceptional talent.

