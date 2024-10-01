Global site navigation

Independence Anniversary: “We Can Rule the World,” EFCC Charges Nigerians On Renewed Commitment
Nigeria

Independence Anniversary: “We Can Rule the World,” EFCC Charges Nigerians On Renewed Commitment

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Nigerians with a renewed commitment to the fight against corruption
  • The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the anti-graft agency is resolute in its fight against corruption in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda
  • Olukoyede said Nigeria can conquer corruption through enhanced commitment, passion, and drive of every citizen

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede, said Nigeria can rule the world and conquer corruption through the enhanced commitment, passion, and drive of every citizen.

Olukoyede urges Nigerians to be more committed to the fight against corruption in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

EFCC charges Nigerians on renewed commitment
EFCC reassures that they are resolute in the fight against corruption Photo credit: EFCC
Source: Facebook
“We can make Nigeria greater. We can rule the world. We can conquer corruption!”,

He stated this in an Independence Anniversary Message to Nigerians in Abuja on Tuesday, October 1.

This was contained in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@officialEFCC

The EFCC boss said the anti-graft agency is more resolute in its drive to make Nigeria corruption-free.

He charges Nigerians to collaborate more with the EFCC in pursuit of reform, progress, and enduring development.

“At the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, we are resolute in our fight against corruption in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As we celebrate our 64th INDEPENDENCE, let us forge ahead in pursuit of reform, progress, and enduring development”

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu delivered his 2024 Independence Day speech to celebrate Nigeria at 64.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of young Nigerians and their contribution to the development of the country.

He called for a 30-day National Youth Conference, detailing its design, delegates, and representatives.

Atiku, Obi, Kwakwanso celebrate Nigeria at 64

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections have congratulated Nigerians in their Independence Day message.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi urged Nigerians to appreciate God for abundantly blessing the nation with natural, human, and material resources

Source: Legit.ng

