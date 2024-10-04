President Bola Tinubu has been told to set up a judicial panel of enquiry to investigate PDP Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state over alleged link with terrorism

Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace, in a letter to President Tinubu, claimed that the governor N1.378 billion to bandits and clamped down on whistleblowers

Governor Lawal was also accused of visiting convicted terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, his brother-in-law, in US prison recently and plotting to internationalise Nigeria's insecurity problem

The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Dauda Lawal's alleged support for terrorist activities in Zamfara State.

In a letter to the President, the group claimed Lawal paid N1.378 billion to bandits and terrorists, contradicting claims of peacebuilding efforts.

Group asks Tinubu to investigation governor Lawal Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to a New Telegraph report, the ZYVP claimed that this payment has led to an upsurge in terrorist activities in the region, and the governor has allegedly ordered crackdowns on whistleblowers who exposed the questionable payments.

The group alleged that these whistleblowers are being held incommunicado and charged with forgery to redirect attention from Lawal's crimes.

Governor Lawal accused of visiting convicted terrorist

ZYVP also claimed that Lawal has ties to convicted terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, his brother-in-law. Lawal's recent visit to the US, where he met with Abdulmutallab at the Administrative Maximum Facility in Colorado, has raised concerns about his intentions. The group believes Lawal is plotting to internationalize the war against the Nigerian state.

The ZYVP letter also mentioned law enforcement agencies' apprehension of Lawal's associate, Bashir Hadejia. Hadejia confessed to plotting to destabilize Nigeria and implementing this agenda through protests. The group urged the President to investigate Lawal's role in supporting terrorism and ensure Nigerians' safety.

Source: Legit.ng