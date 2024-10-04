Tinubu Told to Probe PDP Governor Over Alleged Tie with Terrorism, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu has been told to set up a judicial panel of enquiry to investigate PDP Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state over alleged link with terrorism
- Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace, in a letter to President Tinubu, claimed that the governor N1.378 billion to bandits and clamped down on whistleblowers
- Governor Lawal was also accused of visiting convicted terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, his brother-in-law, in US prison recently and plotting to internationalise Nigeria's insecurity problem
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Dauda Lawal's alleged support for terrorist activities in Zamfara State.
In a letter to the President, the group claimed Lawal paid N1.378 billion to bandits and terrorists, contradicting claims of peacebuilding efforts.
According to a New Telegraph report, the ZYVP claimed that this payment has led to an upsurge in terrorist activities in the region, and the governor has allegedly ordered crackdowns on whistleblowers who exposed the questionable payments.
The group alleged that these whistleblowers are being held incommunicado and charged with forgery to redirect attention from Lawal's crimes.
Governor Lawal accused of visiting convicted terrorist
ZYVP also claimed that Lawal has ties to convicted terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, his brother-in-law. Lawal's recent visit to the US, where he met with Abdulmutallab at the Administrative Maximum Facility in Colorado, has raised concerns about his intentions. The group believes Lawal is plotting to internationalize the war against the Nigerian state.
The ZYVP letter also mentioned law enforcement agencies' apprehension of Lawal's associate, Bashir Hadejia. Hadejia confessed to plotting to destabilize Nigeria and implementing this agenda through protests. The group urged the President to investigate Lawal's role in supporting terrorism and ensure Nigerians' safety.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844