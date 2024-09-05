Centre Against Banditry and Terrorism (CABT) has condemned Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal for allegedly financing banditry

The coalition also said Governor Lawal is allegedly involved in illegal gold-mining activities in the state for personal gain

The group alleged that Governor Lawal paid notorious terrorist kingpins to unleash more mayhem on communities with gold deposits

Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, has been criticized for allegedly financing banditry and illegal gold-mining activities in the state for personal gain.

Governor Lawal is also been accused of paying terrorists and subversive elements over N1.3 billion to sustain his profit from illegal mining activities.

The coalition demanded a full investigation into the sponsorship of terrorism Photo credit: Centre Against Banditry and Terrorism (CABT)

The Executive Director of the Centre Against Banditry and Terrorism (CABT), Yakubu Dauda, made the allegations while speaking at a press conference,

The coalition alleged that Governor Lawal paid notorious terrorist kingpins, including Kachalla Dogo Gide, Kachalla Bello Turji, and Ado Alero, among others, to unleash more mayhem on communities with gold deposits.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 5.

The CABT boss charged anti-graft agencies to confirm the transactions, freeze accounts associated with the beneficiaries and put them on trial for terrorism financing.

The coalition demanded a full investigation into the sponsorship of terrorism and prosecution of all persons connected with the insecurity in the North-West.

“For context, the funds transferred to these terrorists were done solely at the discretion of Governor Lawal. There is nowhere in the approval that states that this criminal enterprise was undertaken with neighbouring states or the federal government.

“The expenditure of this amount for arming terrorists and mobilising subversion of the Nigerian state did not pass through the Zamfara State House of Assembly as well if only to secure its rubber stamp approval.

“It is worrisome that Governor Dauda Lawal and the Zamfara State Government have not cleared the air on this criminal payment to terrorists since the leak of that document. Governor Lawal’s silence is an acceptance of culpability."

