Nigeria's insecurity challenges have spanned decades, particularly in the country's northern region. While the northeast is still in the grip of the Boko Haram terrorist group, the northwest is facing the menace of banditry and kidnapping.

As the security agencies continue to confront the national challenge, some northern political figures have been accused of being behind the insecurity in the northern region. The most recent accusation included a governor, senator and minister.

Matawalle, Lawal, and Buba were recently accused of sponsoring bandits in Northern Nigeria Photo Credit: @Bellomatawalle1, @daudalawal_, @MbaAdol

Source: Twitter

However, none of the allegations against the northern political bigwig have been substantiated by a standing court of law in Nigeria.

Below is the list of the recently accused northern figures:

Governor Dauda Lawa of Zamfara

The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate Governor Dauda Lawal's alleged ties to terrorist activities.

They accuse Lawal of paying bandits and having connections to convicted terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, his brother-in-law. Lawal's US visit, where he met Abdulmutallab, raised concerns. The group also cited associate Bashir Hadejia's confession to plotting Nigeria's destabilization.

Shehu Umar Buba, Bauchi senator

Senator Shehu Umar Buba, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, has denied allegations of supporting banditry. He described Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed's claims as fabricated and malicious, stating he won't be intimidated by unsubstantiated accusations.

In a press statement, Buba's Legislative Assistant, Hassan Gajin Duguri, called Governor Mohammed's petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "laughable and regrettable." The senator's response came after Governor Mohammed accused him of backing banditry, sparking a public dispute between the two politicians.

Governor Lawal accuses Bello Matawalle

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has publicly accused Bello Matawalle, his predecessor, of sponsoring banditry in the state. Lawal claims that Matawalle provided the Government House as a safe haven for bandit leaders and even purchased vehicles for them. These allegations suggest that Matawalle may have been complicit in the activities plaguing Zamfara State.

It's worth noting that these accusations are part of a larger controversy surrounding banditry and kidnapping in the region. A rights activist in Zamfara has called for an investigation into Matawalle's alleged involvement with bandits, citing sabotage of law enforcement efforts as another concern.

The situation in Zamfara State remains complex and sensitive, with multiple factions and interests at play. As the accusations against Matawalle continue to unfold, monitoring the situation closely and considering multiple perspectives is essential.

Source: Legit.ng