President Bola Tinubu has been urged to step into the Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado-Bayero

The Arewa community in southern Nigeria made the call in Abuja on Thursday, noting that Tinubu's silence was alarming

Alhaji Musa Saidu, the community's chairman, alleged that politicians are exploiting the crisis for their personal gains without recourse for the damage being caused on the royal seat

The Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria is urging President Bola Tinubu to resolve the ongoing Kano royal tussle, which is tarnishing the traditional institution's reputation. The crisis is between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Alhaji Musa Saidu, the community's chairman, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, October 3, and believes politicians are fueling the crisis for personal gain, disregarding the harm to the revered Kano Emirate.

Tinubu told to settle Kano royal tussle Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano had moved to depose Ado-Bayero and reinstall Sanusi, who had been sacked by the previous administration. The development led to several court orders and tensions in the state as both parties claimed the royal seat.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Arewa community questions Tinubu's silence

According to Vanguard, Saidu emphasized that Kano is a crucial political hub, and President Tinubu's inaction is concerning. He pointed out that former President Buhari intervened in a similar dispute between Emir Sanusi and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020, questioning why Tinubu can't do the same.

The Arewa leader then appealed to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II to consider the damage the impasse has caused, reminding them that power comes from God. He also called on politicians to stop exploiting divisions for selfish interests.

Interestingly, Saidu supports the ongoing investigation into former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai's government, praising the Kaduna State House of Assembly's actions as a model for other lawmakers. He noted that democracy can't thrive in a corrupt environment and that el-Rufai, an advocate for transparency, must now prove his innocence.

Source: Legit.ng