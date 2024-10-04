Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido warmed the hearts of fans and netizens online after he specially marked the birthday of his personal logistics manager

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has joined his personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, best known as Isreal DMW, to celebrate his birthday.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Isreal DMW shared new lovely images of himself to mark his age.

The entertainment hype man prayed that his birthday would be full of love, joy, and festivities, wishing for a positive and enjoyable experience on this important day.

Following that, Davido, who was recently involved in a series of outbursts from his colleague Wizkid, took to his Instagram story to celebrate his assistance.

The singer, called Isreal by his pet name, Juju, heaped a number of cake emojis on his caption.

See Davido’s post below:

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW showed his loyalty to his boss by playing his song, 'Feel'.

Isreal had travelled to London to watch Real Madrid win the match in the 2024 UCL Final.

After his team won, he took a radio and put it on his shoulders as he danced to 'Feel' with some Oyinbo fans.

The personal logistics manager, also directed the attention of many to his boss' relationship with his lawyer friend Bobo Ajudua.

Recall that the news surfaced months back about Davido sacking Bobo Ajudua over rumours of embezzlement.

Recent videos of the musician and his former lawyer went viral, filling many with speculations that Isreal has now addressed.

Isreal DMW hangs out with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW shared new photos of himself hanging out with his boss on social media.

The new snaps came only days after the singer’s logistics manager was accused of leaking 30BG secrets to blogs.

Israel’s new post with Davido triggered a series of interesting reactions from netizens, some of whom taunted the singer’s former lawyer.

