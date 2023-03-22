Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly referred to as Odumeje, has denied the report that claimed he said he would die soon.

Amaka Okoye, an aide to the Anambra-based fiery cleric, disclosed that the prophet did not mention such a statement, The Nation reported.

It was earlier reported that the cleric at a Sunday service at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, claimed that he had completed his mission on the earth and it was time for him to leave.

According to the report, the prophetic death announcement could be connected with a part of his church recently demolished by the state government.

The report added that the news came to some members of his congregation while others wept because they didn't want the man of God to leave them soon.

But in his reaction to the development through a telephone call, Okoye said the news was not true, adding that the cleric never instructed any of his son, David, to take care of his house after his demise.

Her statement partly reads

“You know that some people when they want to destroy someone’s image, they will write something with your name and put it in a YouTube and say that you said it.

“The prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house and that he will die soon.”

