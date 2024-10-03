Apostle Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, founder of Revival House of Glory International Church, has declared that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges and rise to strength and global impact

Speaking at The Gathering, a national praise festival concert marking Nigeria's 64th Independence anniversary, Apostle Ekwueme emphasised the role of divine intervention in Nigeria's transformation

Pastor Dandison Okunbo also said he firmly believes that Nigeria will rise again from every hardship, darkness, and pain, urging citizens to repent and turn to God

Abuja, FCT - Apostle Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, founder of Revival House of Glory International Church, has expressed optimism about Nigeria's future, declaring that the country will rise above its current challenges.

Speaking at The Gathering, a national praise festival concert marking Nigeria's 64th Independence anniversary, Apostle Ekwueme said God's glory is already shining over Nigeria.

Apostle Goodheart Obi Ekwueme declared that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges and rise to strength and global impact. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

A new Nigeria on the horizon - Apostle Ekwueme

According to Apostle Ekwueme, Nigeria's troubles, both within and outside its borders, will not define its destiny.

Instead, he prophesied that Nigeria will transition from weakness to strength, leading to a continental and global impact.

"Corruption and other vices are not all that is about Nigeria. A new Nigeria will come, and Nigeria shall rise from weakness to strength," the cleric said.

"The rise of Nigeria will lead to the rise of the African continent. With the rise of Nigeria, there will be a shift in the nations of the world. A new Nigeria is on the rise."

Nigeria at 64: Apostle Ekwueme speaks on divine intervention

Apostle Ekwueme further reiterated the role of divine intervention in Nigeria's transformation.

"The Lord will turn the helpless and hopeless situation of Nigeria around. As the Lord gave flesh to dry bones in the Bible, so shall it be for Nigeria. I prophesy to Nigeria that dry bones shall rise again. Already, there is a shaking right now and dry bones in Nigeria shall rise again," the cleric said.

He stressed that the solution to Nigeria's challenges lies in the breath of God and the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Okunbo speaks on church's role in healing Nigeria

Meanwhile, Pastor Dandison Okunbo, associate pastor of Revival House of Glory International Church, echoed Apostle Ekwueme's sentiments.

He emphasised the church's responsibility in healing Nigeria, urging citizens to repent and turn to God.

"I strongly believe that Nigeria will rise again from every hardship, darkness, and pain. We, the believers, have found a place where we believe in praise as a quick answer to prayers," he said.

Pastor Okunbo also highlighted the power of praise in bringing about positive change.

While acknowledging Nigeria's hardships, the cleric explained that the church's focus on praise, rather than material aid, is rooted in its conviction that spiritual healing is the key to national transformation.

Tinubu promises Nigerians on Independence Day

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better days are on the horizon for the country.

The president made this statement in his national broadcast as Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Day.

He called on citizens to believe in the promise and to work collectively towards building a Nigeria of hope, progress, and shared success.

Source: Legit.ng