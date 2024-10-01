President Bola Tinubu assured Nigerians that "better days are ahead," emphasizing the nation's resilience and ability to overcome its present challenges

Tinubu urged citizens to remain hopeful and believe in the promise of a brighter future for the country

The president called on Nigerians to unite and actively participate in building a prosperous future

Abuja, Aso Rock - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better days are on the horizon for the country.

The President made this statement in his national broadcast as Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Day.

The president called on citizens to believe in the promise of the nation and to work collectively towards building a Nigeria of hope, progress, and shared success.

Furthermore, Tinubu reaffirmed his belief in the resilience of Nigerians and the nation's ability to overcome its present challenges.

His words:

"Fellow Nigerians, better days are ahead of us. The challenges of the moment must always make us believe in ourselves.

"We are Nigerians—resilient and tenacious. We always prevail and rise above our circumstances."

Tinubu’s message was one of optimism, as he reminded the nation of its ability to navigate adversity and emerge stronger.

Tinubu calls for belief in Nigeria’s promise

Urging citizens to remain hopeful, Tinubu called for belief in the country’s promise of a brighter future, despite the difficulties faced today.

Likewise, he emphasized the importance of collective effort in shaping the nation’s destiny.

He said:

“I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise. The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support.

“Together, we will cultivate a Nigeria that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens, a nation that resonates with pride, dignity, and shared success.”

Tinubu calls for collective action

President Tinubu also urged Nigerians to see themselves as agents of change who can contribute to shaping a more prosperous future.

He emphasized the need for unity, cooperation, and active participation from all sectors of society in the country's journey towards progress.

His words:

"As agents of change, we can shape our destiny and build a brighter future by ourselves, for ourselves, and for future generations.

"Please join our administration in this journey toward a brighter future. Let us work together to build a greater Nigeria where every citizen can access opportunities, and every child can grow up with hope and promise."

He emphasized that the path to a prosperous Nigeria involves hard work, resilience, and faith in the country’s potential, saying:

"Together, we can achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, a nation that thrives on the collective contributions of its people, and one where the future is brighter for every child."

Tinubu announces 30-day national youth confab

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the gathering of a 30-day National Youth Conference for youths in the country.

Tinubu said the conference is to discuss and address challenges confronting the youths who constitute more than 60 percent of the nation’s population.

