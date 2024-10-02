Four top police commissioners have been posted to new state commands across Nigeria

The chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) DIG Hashimu Argungu, approved the strategic shakeup and reshuffling of the Force on Wednesday, October 2

According to reports, the latest reshuffle affects the Delta, Cross River, Rivers, and Kaduna State Commands

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, October 2, the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the postings of four police commissioners to head state commands in the country.

Police Service Commission moves 4 CPS to state command. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement made available to the press in Abuja on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, who recently moved to the Rivers state command, has been returned as the commissioner of police for the Delta state command.

As reported by The Nation, CP Peter Ukachi Opara, previously moved from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Delta state, will now serve as the Commissioner of Police for Cross River state.

In the latest set of appointments, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala has been assigned to the Rivers State Command, while CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah has been posted to the Kaduna State Command.

The statement reads:

“CP Peter Ukachi Opara has finally been deployed to Cross River State Command. He was earlier appointed the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, moved to Delta State, but has now been posted to head the Cross River State Command.”

“CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala from Katsina State has been posted to Rivers State, while Gyogon Augustine Grimah from Nasarawa State has been posted to Kaduna State Command.”

The approval for the postings, he said, has been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu.

Read more about police here:

4 states get new police commissioners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of four new Commissioners of Police to head the commands in Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom states.

The appointments, approved by PSC Chairman retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, follow recent promotions within the police force that created vacancies in several state commands.

