The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said four new commissioners have been appointed to four states in Nigeria

DIG Hashimu Argungu, the chairmen of the commission, approved the appointments of the commissioners in a statement on Friday, September 13

Their appointments in the four statements followed the recent promotions carried out in the Nigeria Police Force recently

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of four new Commissioners of Police to head the commands in Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom states.

According to The Nation, the appointments, approved by PSC Chairman retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, follow recent promotions within the police force that created vacancies in several state commands.

PSC appoints four new police commissioners Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

List of new police commissioners

The newly appointed Commissioners are:

Isah Danladi Nda (Abia State Command) Olarewaju Ishola Olawale (Lagos State Command) Anthonia Adaku Uche Anya (Ebonyi State Command) Miller Gajere Dantawaye (Akwa Ibom State Command)

Argungu urged the new commissioners to positively impact security management in their respective states and emphasized that their performance would be closely monitored. He encouraged them to build a competitive, competent, and efficient police force and viewed their appointments as a call to greater dedication to service.

PSC sends new commissioners' names to IG

According to a statement issued by PSC Head of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, the approved postings have been conveyed to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun for implementation.

The appointments of the new police chiefs are expected to boost the fight against insecurity in the states. Abia and Ebonyi are parts of the Southeast states confronted with the activities of the proscribed IPOB.

While Lagos is a southwest state, Akwa-Ibom is South-South. The two states have different security challenges confronting them, and they are expected to be tackled by the new commissioner.

IGP speaks on arresting PDP leaders in Edo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state have gotten a response to their allegation that the IGP has been partisan and arresting members of the ruling party in the state

IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in his reaction to the allegation, maintained that the arrests were made in connection to the killing of a policeman at the airport

Egbetokun maintained that this would not be the first time the police would be supporting INEC in governorship elections under his leadership, citing the polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng