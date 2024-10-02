The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to the viral video of a senior prison officer claiming he has not been served a suspension letter

NCS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, said the suspension of the officer and two others was contained in two different letters and conveyed to them accordingly

According to Abubakar, any person or group of persons found culpable would be punished after a thorough investigation

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed the suspension of three senior officers following their alleged roles in various misconducts to allow for further investigation.

The NCS public relations officer, Umar Abubakar, said two letters were issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) suspending the officers.

Abubakar stated this while reacting to the viral video of one of the officers claiming he was not served a suspension during a joint committee hearing at the house of representatives on Monday, September 30.

He added that the suspension was conveyed to the various Officers accordingly after taking effect on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued via the NCD X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CorrectionsNg.

“The suspended officers are the officer-in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sikiru Adekunle; the Officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa; the Officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT Command, DCC Kevin Ikechukwu Iloafonsi; and Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II) Ogbule Samuel Obinna of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.”

The NCS spokesperson assured the public that a thorough investigation would be carried out on the matter.

“The public is advised to remain resolute as the Service would ensure that a thorough investigation would be carried out and any person or group of persons found culpable would be punished in line with the Public Service Rules as well as other extant laws”

