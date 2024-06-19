The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to dismiss Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for allegedly undermining the police recruitment process

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, citing accusations of undermining the police recruitment process.

This urgent appeal was made during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday by Adoyi Adoyi, Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission.

The PSC's call for dismissal comes in the wake of allegations made by the IGP, via a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, over the weekend.

The statement accused the PSC of irregularities and corruption in the police recruitment process.

Adoyi refutes claims irregularities

Adoyi strongly refuted these claims, labelling them as false and expressing deep displeasure at what he described as baseless accusations against the commission.

Adoyi also disclosed that there is reliable information indicating an attempt by certain elements within the police force to illegally insert over 1,000 names into the recruitment list.

He emphasised that these actions were aimed at corrupting the integrity of the recruitment process, thereby necessitating a thorough investigation and decisive action.

"The PSC is committed to transparency and merit-based recruitment," Adoyi stated. "The attempt to tarnish our image with false allegations of corruption is not only unfair but undermines the hard work we put into ensuring a credible process."

The outcome of this appeal and the subsequent actions by President Tinubu will be closely watched as indicators of the administration's commitment to addressing corruption and maintaining the integrity of national institutions.

