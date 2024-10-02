Global site navigation

BREAKING: Reps Reject Tinubu's CFR National Honour to Speaker, Issue Fresh Demands
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa 3 min read
  • The House of Representatives has rejected President Bola Tinubu's proposal to award the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker
  • Lawmakers expressed that it was unacceptable for the Speaker to receive a lower honor compared to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun
  • The House passed a resolution calling for a review of the national awards criteria to ensure fairness

FCT, Abuja - In a surprising turn of events, the House of Representatives has rejected President Bola Tinubu's proposed conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House.

President Tinubu's announces national honors recipients on Oct 1

Reps questions Tinubu's CFR national award on Speaker Abbas
Reps questions Tinubu's CFR national award on Speaker Abbas Photo credit: @HouseNGR/@officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that in his Independence Day broadcast, President Tinubu had announced that Akpabio and Kekere-Ekun would receive the prestigious GCON, while Abbas and Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President, would be awarded the CFR.

Tinubu also revealed that Ben Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, would be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

However, Tinubu did not specify the date for these conferments, leaving room for further discussions and possible changes in the honors list, The Punch reported.

During a session, lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the perceived disparity in national honors being awarded to top government officials.

During Wednesday's plenary session, members of the House voiced their concerns over what they described as an "unacceptable" move by Tinubu.

Reps give reasons for the rejection

The discontent centered on the decision to confer the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, while reserving a lower rank of CFR for Speaker Abbas, The Cable reported.

Philip Agbese, a lawmaker from Benue who sponsored the motion of urgent public importance, said:

"We cannot accept a situation where the Speaker of the House is placed below the Senate President and the Chief Justice in terms of national recognition.
"This move does not reflect the significant role the House plays in shaping national policies."

House Adopts rejection of Tinubu's CFR honors on Abbas

The House subsequently passed a resolution rejecting the CFR for Abbas and demanded that the speaker receive the same level of honor as his counterparts in the Senate and judiciary.

The resolution also called for a review of the national awards criteria to ensure fairness across all arms of government.

One lawmaker, who spoke anonymously, said:

"The Speaker deserves nothing less than the GCON, just like the Senate President.
"The roles of both chambers are equal in importance, and this should be reflected in the honors given."

Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu told to appoint El-Rufai, 4 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Mandate Protection Vanguard (MPV) urges President Bola Tinubu to appoint former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and other experienced and skilled individuals as ministers in his upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The group emphasised that Nigeria's current economic challenges require credible and economically savvy ministers who can deliver results and popularise the administration's programmes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

