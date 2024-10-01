Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections and one of the leaders of the hunger protests in the country, has been accused of hijacking the demonstration

A protester in a trending video made the accusation against the activist, adding that Sowore was using the protest for political gain

The protest, which was earlier held in August for 10 days, was reignited on Tuesday, October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC), has been accused of hijacking the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger in the country for his political gain.

In a video, the protester said that when the protest was first organized, Sowore and others were in the United States but hijacked it to achieve a political score ahead of 2027.

Sowore was found in a mess of hijacking protests for political gain Photo Credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Recall that Sowore first contested for president in 2019 after founding the AAC, a left-wing political party. He was also the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

See the video of the interview here:

Why will there be a protest on October 1?

Nigerians protest on October 1, dubbed #FearlessOctober1, against the hardship caused by President Bola Tinubu's government. This is the second protest in two months, following the #Endbadgovernance demonstration from August 1 to 10.

The protest organizers cite the government's failure to address pressing issues: hunger, rising costs of living, insecurity, wasteful spending, electoral reforms, and human capital development. They demand urgent action to alleviate suffering, improved safety and security, free and fair elections, and investment in education, healthcare, and skills development.

Protests took place in Abuja and Lagos. In Abuja, protesters planned to gather at Eagle Square (the Independence Day parade venue) at 7:00 am but were later restricted to the MKO Abiola stadium. In Lagos, protesters marched from the Ikeja Under Bridge at 7:30 am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng