The U.S. and British diplomatic missions in Nigeria will close on October 1, 2024, to honor Nigeria’s Independence Day

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos, along with the British High Commission, will resume normal operations on October 2, 2024

Both missions extended their well-wishes to Nigeria, celebrating the nation’s freedom and sovereignty

In a gesture of respect and celebration, both the U.S. and British diplomatic missions in Nigeria have announced closures in observance of Nigeria's Independence Day on October 1, 2024.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on this day. In a message shared on X, the U.S. mission extended its well-wishes: "Happy Independence Day Nigeria!"

U.S. and UK embassies in Nigeria shut down for Independence Day. Photo credit: X/ImranMuhz

Source: Twitter

Similarly, the British High Commission in Nigeria will also be closed on October 1, 2024. They confirmed via X that normal operations will resume on October 2, 2024.

These closures underscore the significance of Nigeria's Independence Day, marking the nation's freedom and sovereignty.

Statement from both missions:

@USinNigeria wrote on X:

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General Lagos are closed on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 in observance of Nigeria's Independence Day. Happy Independence Day Nigeria!

@UKinNigeria wrote on X:

The British High Commission Nigeria will be closed tomorrow 1st October 2024, in observance of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

US embassy moves to new service provider

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

The statement read thus: “This newly enhanced site is the official U.S. website where you can create your account, pay your visa application fee, and schedule your U.S. visa appointment online. Information services for U.S. visa applicants and American Citizens are also available now to support you. Need a quick response to a tricky question? Set-up your account and try our online chat application! Please see the Contact Us page for operational hours and methods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng