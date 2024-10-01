In celebration of Nigeria's 64th Independence anniversary, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State pardoned five prisoners

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has pardoned five inmates who have demonstrated good conduct over the years while serving their sentences.

The gesture, exercised under the prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, was disclosed during his state broadcast on Tuesday, October 1.

Plateau state governor, Mutfwang freed about 5 inmates on Nigeria's 64th Independence Day

Governor Mutfwang explained that this act of clemency is part of the broader commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

He said:

“These individuals have shown genuine remorse and dedication to personal reform.

"Their release today is a testament to our belief in second chances and the importance of rehabilitation in the criminal justice system.”

He further acknowledged that the decision was made after careful consideration of their behavior during incarceration and consultations with relevant authorities.

Mutfwang speaks on challenges, resilience of Nigeria’s 64yr journey

Governor Mutfwang reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence, highlighting both the nation’s achievements and ongoing struggles.

He emphasized that despite political, economic, and social upheavals, Nigeria remains an indivisible nation bound by hope and diversity, Leadership reported.

He said:

“The last 64 years have tested our unity as a nation through civil conflict, regional tensions, economic recessions, and political instability,” the governor stated.

“Yet, through it all, Nigeria has remained one nation, held together by our collective hope for a better future and the understanding that our strength lies in our diversity.”

He expressed optimism for the nation’s future while acknowledging the severe challenges Nigerians face today, including insecurity and economic hardship.

Governor Mutfwang urged the people of Plateau State to trust in his government’s resolve to uplift the state from its current struggles and lay the groundwork for a brighter future.

Mutfwang on focusing on security and peace in Plateau

In addition to economic challenges, the governor also addressed the issue of security, which has been a major concern for citizens across the state.

He assured the public that his administration is collaborating closely with security agencies to restore peace and safety.

Calls for national unity and reflection

As Nigeria marks 64 years of independence, Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to reflect on the country’s resilience and progress.

He reminded Nigerians that despite the difficulties, the country has remained united and strong, with untapped potential waiting to be realized.

Nigeria at 64: "Better days are ahead of us," Tinubu to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better days are on the horizon for the country.

The president made this statement in his national broadcast as Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Day.

