President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration is defeating Boko Haram insurgents and bandit commanders at a rate never before seen in Nigeria

In a national broadcast marking the country’s 64th independence anniversary, Tinubu emphasised that food security hinges on eradicating terrorism and violent extremism

He claimed over 300 insurgents and bandit leaders have been eliminated since his government took office 16 months ago

In a bold proclamation, President Bola Tinubu asserted that his administration has achieved unprecedented progress in its efforts to combat Boko Haram and banditry across Nigeria.

Speaking during a national broadcast on Tuesday, marking the country's 64th independence anniversary, Tinubu emphasised the connection between food security and national security, framing the eradication of terrorism as essential for Nigeria’s broader stability.

"My administration took over the leadership of our country 16 months ago at a critical juncture," Tinubu remarked. "The economy faced many headwinds, and our physical security was highly impaired."

Referring to his government's strategic choices in the early months of his tenure, Tinubu painted a picture of a nation at a crossroads. “We found ourselves at a dizzying crossroads, where we must choose between two paths: reform for progress and prosperity or carry on business-as-usual and collapse,” he said, suggesting that the stakes were higher than ever. The administration, he noted, opted for aggressive reform both in political and defense sectors.

Tinubu announces rapid defeat of bandit commanders

The president did not hold back in highlighting what he believes are the accomplishments of his security apparatus, stating, “On the security front, I am happy to announce to you, my compatriots, that our administration is winning the war on terror and banditry.” He further elaborated on the targets of the security operations, identifying Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and other violent extremist threats as key focuses.

Tinubu’s numbers were stark: over 300 Boko Haram insurgents and bandit commanders have been eliminated by government forces, he claimed. This, he posited, marks an acceleration in the fight against these security threats, a pace that he believes Nigeria has never seen before. “Our target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism,” he declared.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with its security challenges, Tinubu's administration will likely face scrutiny over the verifiability of such claims. Nevertheless, his message on Independence Day seemed clear: his government is reshaping Nigeria’s fight against terror and banditry, and by his own account, doing so at an unprecedented speed.

Notorious bandit leader Kachalla Sharme killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Tukur Sharma, who orchestrated the kidnapping of 121 students from Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna, has been killed in a military operation.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the overseeing commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and made available to the press in Kaduna on Monday, September 23, 2024.

