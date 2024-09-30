Nigerian banks, including Access, Zenith and other institutions, will alter their working hours across the country

While some will close completely, others will be working for some hours in obedience to the public holiday announced by the federal government

Bank customers have been advised to use electronic channels, including ATMs, USSD, and others, to carry out their transactions

Nigerian commercial banks and other financial institutions will not operate between 8am to 4pm on Monday, September 30, 2024, and Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

This is in observance of this year’s (2024) Independence Day celebration, as announced by the federal government.

FG announces public holiday

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government declared Tuesday, October 1, a public holiday to commemorate the Nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Magdalene Ajan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, September 28.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary.

He urged the people to remain steadfast in nation-building and wished Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary.

“Aligning himself with the theme for the Anniversary, the Minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realizing that a Nigeria of our dream can only be built when we unite.

“While wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary, Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.”

Bank informs customers of changes

Nigerian banks have sent out email and social media messages to announce the operation change.

In one of the messages, Zenith Bank released its opening hours.

"Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that our branches nationwide will be open to customers during the following hours: Friday, September 27, 2024: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Monday, September 30, 2024: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

"These early closures are due to routine maintenance of our Information Technology infrastructure.

"We encourage you to register on our secure and robust digital channels to conveniently perform transactions 24/7. Thank you for banking with us."

Other banks will communicate the operational changes directly to their customers.

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored.

To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

