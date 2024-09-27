Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the announcement that the federal government has approved the increment of NYSC members' monthly allowance

Sani said while the increment from N33,000 to N77,000 is commended, female corps members deserve more

The former federal lawmaker explained the reason why female serving NYSC members should receive a higher allowance

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should have increased the allowance of female corps members to N100,000 from N33,000.

Sani commended the federal government for increasing the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to N77,000.

He, however, said female serving corps members should have gotten a higher allowance because they suffer more during their service years.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Thursday, September 26.

Sani wrote:

“The increase in the allowance of the Youth Corpers to 77k is commendable. But those of the Female Corpers should have been jerked up to 100k since they suffer more.”

Nigerians react as FG increases NYSC members allowance

Legit.com compiled some reactions om social media on why female NYSC members should receive higher monthly allowance than their male colleagues.

@AGINAS

Female copper wey dey still join male coppers dey squander their own while they save theirs? That's why my boss pays men more than ladies and his reason is that ladies will still be collecting money for food from their male colleagues. NJ

@OJOADISA1

How come?

They are both serving their father land.

@Honey4rmDErock

Really ? Generally the money is too small 🦐

@samoblah

Mr Senitor please can you explain more to us the gullible one.

@KinebiM

Corpers spend far more than the 77k for camp before. Who knows how much they will spend now to get kits

@Okeykenneth1

Na man dey do man...

Kai!!

@UcO99068626

Does it mean that youth corpers are more important than workers ,or is it compensation for helping to rig elections? How will workers be earning N70k and corper will be earning N77k? I am only asking questions, make it make sense 🤔

@tawo_j

They are talking gender equality.. Now u are introducing gender inequality in allowances. where do we stand.

