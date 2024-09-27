Not 77K: Shehu Sani Discloses Amount FG Should Have Paid Female NYSC Members, Gives Reason
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the announcement that the federal government has approved the increment of NYSC members' monthly allowance
- Sani said while the increment from N33,000 to N77,000 is commended, female corps members deserve more
- The former federal lawmaker explained the reason why female serving NYSC members should receive a higher allowance
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should have increased the allowance of female corps members to N100,000 from N33,000.
Sani commended the federal government for increasing the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to N77,000.
He, however, said female serving corps members should have gotten a higher allowance because they suffer more during their service years.
The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Thursday, September 26.
Sani wrote:
“The increase in the allowance of the Youth Corpers to 77k is commendable. But those of the Female Corpers should have been jerked up to 100k since they suffer more.”
Nigerians react as FG increases NYSC members allowance
Legit.com compiled some reactions om social media on why female NYSC members should receive higher monthly allowance than their male colleagues.
@AGINAS
Female copper wey dey still join male coppers dey squander their own while they save theirs? That's why my boss pays men more than ladies and his reason is that ladies will still be collecting money for food from their male colleagues. NJ
@OJOADISA1
How come?
They are both serving their father land.
@Honey4rmDErock
Really ? Generally the money is too small 🦐
@samoblah
Mr Senitor please can you explain more to us the gullible one.
@KinebiM
Corpers spend far more than the 77k for camp before. Who knows how much they will spend now to get kits
@Okeykenneth1
Na man dey do man...
Kai!!
@UcO99068626
Does it mean that youth corpers are more important than workers ,or is it compensation for helping to rig elections? How will workers be earning N70k and corper will be earning N77k? I am only asking questions, make it make sense 🤔
@tawo_j
They are talking gender equality.. Now u are introducing gender inequality in allowances. where do we stand.
Nigerians react as FG increases corps members allowance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it is no longer news that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government approved the increment of the NYSC members' monthly allowance.
Nigerians react as FG increases corps members allowance to ₦77,000 per month: "Can one serve twice?"
The NYSC acting director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the the increased allowance is from N33,000 to N77,000.
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the upward review of NYSC members' allowance
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.