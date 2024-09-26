Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman spurred reactions online as it demanded the progress of Bobrisky’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) N15m mess

VDM, in his recent post, made an analogy of how the black sheep finally ends up being the good guy and claimed that people are asking for his arrest

The critic further threatened EFCC as he made plans to release more audio recordings he has against the crossdresser

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has taken another bold step towards the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amid crossdresser Bobrisky’s N15m crisis.

Recall that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording claiming that EFCC dropped money laundering charges against Bobrisky after receiving N15 million.

Verydarkman queried EFCC about Bobrisky's case. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @efcc, @bobriskynewzz

Source: Instagram

Following that, Bobrisky made his first post after deleting all his Instagram content and denied being the one in the audio recording circulating online. He said that recordings can be doctored, as he called the people who shared it to take responsibility for it.

VDM, still heavily invested in the matter, called out EFCC to know the progress of their investigation.

He further noted that “sometimes the black sheep is actually the good Guy” and used an image to depict his thoughts.

The activist, however, threatened to share the second part of his audio recordings while demanding the progress of the EFCC.

“VERYDARKBLACKSHEEP. Sometimes the black sheep is actually the good Guy…. Bobrisky for call Tinubu name maybe Nigerians for support me more now he go call precious stone….VDM MUST GO JA!L…. @officialefcc should I move to plan B or how fa? #THERATEL.

See his post below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

darlingtonshotit:

"If yu love vdm hit d like button."

kezzygfx:

"VDM nothing will do you oooo please wait never post plan B let they do all their assignment so you can knw your next more."

bigbrofullcurrent:

"Bobrisky don finally jam person wey dey Risky in his next life he won’t want to take such RISK again @verydarkblackman is the weapon fashioned against all of you 😂😂 y’all will learn the hard way."

ddorissignaturez:

"We woke ike Agu Nwoke anu ana agba Egbe Ona ata nri Chukwu chekwaba gi Biko we love u I will always pray for God protection on."

official_igbalodedjpizzle:

"My Gee @coolverydarkman chill small never unveil plan B let’s wait for dem @efcc and the sentimental Nigerians reactions first chill like RR."

kezzygfx:

"@verydarkblackman VDM nothing will do you oooo please wait never post plan B let they do all their assignment so you can knw your next more."

wendy_adamma:

"I don watch this kind thing for African magic. Them two go later marry."

chidiebere_patman:

"If they whine clock back Bobrisky won’t respond to VDM the very first time VDM called him out. He’s regretting it all by now just like gistlover."

official_jydex:

"Wetting dey sup Bob Don post shey Na soccer nna dey play ni."

perfectquieen:

"If you love @verydarkblackman and you are not following his backup account, @coolverydarkman, then you're not loving him enough. Please do the needful ."

Bobrisky breaks silence amid EFFC allegations

Bobrisky spoke out on bribery claims made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording of the socialite claiming that he bribed EFCC with N15m.

Addressing the viral video VDM made about his prison stay, Bob pointed out how the leaked audio came about, spurring reactions online.

