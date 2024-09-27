As Dr. David Olaniyi Oyedepo turns 70, his life and achievements continue to inspire and provoke thought

As Dr. David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, celebrates his 70th birthday, his life and achievements continue to inspire and provoke thought.

Known for his significant contributions to religion, education, and society, Oyedepo's journey is filled with intriguing facts that many might not know.

Here are some lesser-known aspects of his life and work:

1. Controversial figure

To some, David Oyedepo is known as a flamboyant prosperity preacher, owning arrays of vehicles, properties both home and abroad, and multiple aircraft. His lifestyle often sparks debates and discussions.

2. Strong voice in charismatic christianity

Oyedepo is seen as a significant figure in Nigeria’s Christian charismatic movement. His influence extends beyond the pulpit, impacting many lives through his teachings and leadership.

3. Educational revolutionist

Holding a PhD in Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii, Oyedepo has revolutionized Nigeria’s educational system. He founded Covenant University, a leading institution in Nigeria, and Landmark University, which is pioneering an agricultural revolution in Omu Aran.

4. Covenant University’s achievements

In just two decades, Covenant University has surpassed many federal and state universities in Nigeria.

It was ranked the seventh best university in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2023 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa Rankings and consistently ranks among the top 800-1000 universities globally.

5. Born inside the church

Interestingly, Oyedepo was born inside the church. His father, Ibrahim, was a Muslim, while his mother, Dorcas, was a member of the Holy Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (C&S).

6. Bold preacher

Known for his fearless stance, Oyedepo speaks truth to power without intimidation. He faced criticism for his stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating for the reopening of churches when other institutions were reopening.

7. Early ministry

As a teenager, Oyedepo built a church from scratch in a village where he worked. He led villagers to Christ one by one, earning a bush lamp as a gift, symbolizing the light he brought to them—a light that now shines globally.

8. Wealth and influence

Forbes named him Nigeria’s wealthiest pastor in 2011, with a net worth of over $150 million. However, Oyedepo disputes this figure, claiming his wealth is underestimated.

David Oyedepo’s journey is a testament to his dedication, vision, and impact on various sectors, from religion to education. His story continues to inspire and provoke thought across different spectrums of society.

Tinubu sends message Oyedepo at 70

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his warmest congratulations to Dr. David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide as he celebrates his 70th birthday on September 27.

In a heartfelt tribute signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Tinubu highlighted the significance of this milestone, recognizing the profound influence Oyedepo has had on countless lives both locally and internationally.

