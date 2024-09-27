Peter Obi of the Labour Party has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Bishop David Oyedepo as he marks his 70th birthday

In his message on Friday, Obi celebrated Oyedepo's unwavering dedication to the ministry, his profound impact on countless lives, and his role in expanding God’s Kingdom

The presidential hopeful also prayed for God’s continued strength, guidance, and blessing on Bishop Oyedepo as he entered a new decade of service

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has congratulated Bishop David Oyedepo on his 70th birthday.

Peter Obi greets Oyedepo on 70th birthday. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @kingsleyogbiti

Source: Twitter

Obi laud Bishop Oyedepo's contribution to christiendom

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, in a post on X on Friday, September 27, described Oyedepo as a “remarkable figure in faith, a dedicated servant in God’s vineyard, and a leader who exemplifies the true purpose of God’s creation.”

He noted that ’s life “continues to be a source of blessing and inspiration, reflecting dedication, tireless work, and a commitment to God’s mission.”

The Labour Party chieftain tweeted:

"Happy 70th Birthday to Bishop David O. Oyedepo!

"Today, we honour your enduring legacy, your compassionate outreach, and your immense contribution to humanity.

"May God continue to strengthen, guide, and bless you in all your endeavours.

"Thank you for being a beacon of God's grace. Your remarkable journey will inspire generations to embrace faith, integrity, and purposeful living.

"May your continued intervention through prayer in the affairs of our country help us to find direction for a new Nigeria. -PO"

Oyedepo @70: Enenche, Ibiyeomie storm Canaanland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo will celebrate his 70th birthday on September 27, 2024.

Recent videos online showed the moment Pastor Paul Enenche and David Ibiyeomie visited Winners Chapel’s headquarters to celebrate with Oyedepo.

Fana and netizens who came across the trending videos shared their excitement as they joined to celebrate the clerics.

Source: Legit.ng