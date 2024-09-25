The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, has urged the government to allow Dangote Refinery to sell petrol directly to marketers, bypassing the NNPC

He believes this move would make petrol more accessible and affordable for the public who needs it

Additionally, the Archbishop called on the youth to engage in skill acquisition and self-employment, while praising the contributions of his predecessor, Most Rev. Felix Job

In a significant appeal to the Federal Government, the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, has called for a policy shift that would allow Dangote Refinery to sell petrol directly to marketers.

This remark was made on Wednesday in Ibadan during a news briefing organized by the Archdiocese to mark his 75th birthday anniversary.

Archbishop Abegunrin emphasized that permitting Aliko Dangote to set the price of petrol and sell directly to marketers would streamline the process, making petrol more accessible and affordable for the populace, bypassing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Archbishop also addressed broader societal issues, urging governments at all levels to enhance efforts in securing the lives and property of citizens.

He called on the youth to abandon vices and engage in skill acquisition for self-employment. “It’s not totally true that there is no job; the youths can use their hands to work, they can farm and establish themselves. We also urge all faithful to encourage the youths, get jobs for them and advise them properly,” he stated.

Rev. Fr. Richard Omolade, a priest in the diocese, lauded Archbishop Abegunrin for his dedicated service to the Catholic Church, Oyo State, and Nigeria. He described the Archbishop as “a great role model, hardworking, punctual, patient, humble, encouraging, truthful and lover of the youths.” Omolade highlighted Abegunrin’s optimism and confidence in the youth, urging parents to guide their children in God’s way.

Reflecting on the growth witnessed during Abegunrin’s tenure, Omolade also acknowledged the contributions of the Emeritus Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Felix Job, praising both leaders for their efforts in elevating the church.

“The two of them really worked hard to take the church to this height it has attained and assured them of our continuous prayer for God’s protection,” he concluded.

Dangote refinery to sell petrol only to NNPCL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has confirmed Sunday, September 15, 2024, as the date the Dangote Refinery will begin the distribution of petrol.

The commencement was delayed due to negotiations on pricing and supply arrangements by the Dangote Refinery and the Presidential Committee on the Sale of Crude Oil and Refined Products.

