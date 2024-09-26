The federal government of Nigeria has equipped some secondary school students in Abuja with computers

This is part of the government's efforts to achieve the annual target of training five million young Nigerians in various skills in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda

Abiola Arogundade, SSA to President Tinubu, confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details on the initiative

The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commenced the second edition of tablet computer donations to secondary school students across the country, beginning from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to Abiola Arogundade, the senior special assistant to the president on technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education, the target is to share about five million computers nationwide.

While donating tablets to 50 Junior students of Governor Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja, Thursday, September 26, Arogundade said the gesture to the institution is in tandem with President Tinubu's commitment towards the promotion of skills training among the upcoming generation of Nigerians.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, she noted that training Nigerians, particularly youths, to acquire diverse skills will not only make them employable but also enable them to be self-employed after graduation from educational institutions in the country.

Why Tinibu donated laptops to students

Arogundade stated that the donation of tablets was aimed at empowering the students to develop their technical and vocational skills in line with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

She added that the gesture was the second in a series, which began last July, aimed at stimulating innovation in technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education among the youths.

"Today's donation, therefore, is to empower the students to develop their technical and vocational skills in line with that Presidential mandate.

"It is the second in a series, which we began last year July, aimed at stimulating innovation in technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education among the youths. The overall objective is to change our education system from high percentage theory to high percentage practical. We must do this in order to remain competitive in the fast changing global technology-based economy," she said.

