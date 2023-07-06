The governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has announced a 50% reduction to caution against the effect of the subsidy removal on the people of the state

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the governor's spokesperson, Emmanuel Bello, on Wednesday

Parents and students of the state university expressed their gratitude to the governor, adding that the removal of the fuel subsidy has made life difficult for them

Jalingo, Taraba - Agbu Kefas, the governor of Taraba State, has announced a reduction in the state university tuition fee by 50 per cent over the current hardship brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Emmanuel Bello, the spokesperson to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 5, The Punch reported.

Taraba governor declares state of emergency on education

Kefas won the March 18 governorship election in the state under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello said the governor revealed his decision at the Taraba State University while noting that one of his major priorities is to give quality education to the people of the state.

The governor then went ahead to declare a state of emergency in the state's education sector.

Kefas further expressed commitment to free education at the primary and secondary school levels.

Fuel subsidy removal makes like difficult for us, parents, students in Taraba cry out

Many students from the state university expressed their satisfaction and joy in the development, adding that the reduction in school fees will enhance their lives.

The statements read in part:

“Some parents said the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy has made payments of school fees difficult. They said the slash has raised their hopes.”

The governor further hinted that there are plans underway to pay pensioners and retirees.

This is coming at a time the cost of living in Nigeria has inflated by over 100% as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy and the stopping of the multiple exchange rates.

