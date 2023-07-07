The governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas has declared free education in all state primary and secondary schools beginning with the next academic session.

The governor confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 7.

Nigerian Governor Declares Free Primary, Secondary Education, Gives Reason. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Why Governor Kefas declared free education in primary and Secondary Education in Taraba State

This, he claims, is to mitigate the effects of the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as fuel.

The decision came 48 hours after the government announced a 50% decrease in university tuition to alleviate the country’s current suffering.

According to him, starting with the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba state will be free.

The post sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"I spent an ample time of my Friday with the Pupils and Teachers of Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari. There, I announced that from the next academic session, Primary and Secondary Education in Taraba State will be FREE - it is the Government's responsibility to bear some expenses on behalf of the populace at this time."

